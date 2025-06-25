Baha Mar has ‘good occupancies’ despite falling short of projections, says Sands

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

BAHA Mar senior vice president Robert Sands says the resort is maintaining strong occupancy levels despite falling short of its performance targets from last year, crediting solid business activity for enabling ongoing charitable contributions.

“I can tell you that Baha Mar has very good occupancies. We’re behind what we were hoping to achieve last year, but we are encouraged by our level of business, and it is a result of that that we’re able to also do the types of things that we’re doing in terms of giving,” Mr Sands said on the sidelines of a charity donation event.

When asked about the potential impact of global conflict on bookings, he added:

“Let us not be naysayers at this point in time. We’re very early in the game, it’s a watch and see. What I can tell you is that our bookings for the last quarter of this year are very encouraging. And let us end on that note, rather than trying to put water on burning ashes.”

His comments come amid growing concerns about the future of The Bahamas’ tourism sector, as the US introduces policy changes that could disrupt travel across the region. These include new travel advisories, tighter immigration laws, and broader economic uncertainty.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism Chester Cooper, speaking during the 2025/2026 Budget debate in the House of Assembly, said these global developments are already being felt in advance bookings.

He cited higher taxes and tariffs, shifting US immigration policies that may discourage travel among Caribbean nationals, and economic projections pointing to a possible US recession later this year — with a 45 percent chance, according to major financial institutions. Such a downturn could significantly reduce discretionary travel.

Still, Mr Cooper maintained a cautiously optimistic outlook, highlighting The Bahamas’ proximity to the United States and the increasing popularity of last-minute bookings as key advantages. He added that the government’s approach includes both short-term responses and long-term marketing strategies to support the sector.

Despite looming challenges, recent data shows tourism performance remains strong. The Bahamas welcomed a record 11 million visitors in 2024, including nine million cruise passengers. Between January and April 2025, the country recorded 4.3 million air and sea arrivals — up from 3.9 million during the same period last year — representing an 11.7 percent year-over-year increase and a 65 percent jump compared to 2019.

Nassau Paradise Island continues to drive the bulk of this growth, with total arrivals increasing ten percent, from 1.8 million to 2.05 million. However, air arrivals slightly declined from just over 500,000 to just under 493,000, a shift attributed to room capacity constraints.