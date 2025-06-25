Consumer Protection: Over $200k in claims and almost $120k refunded this year

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

THE Consumer Protection Commission (CPC) has received 139 complaints so far this year, with the most common issues including overcharging, undelivered goods, expired items, and hidden fees.

CPC chairman Senator Randy Rolle revealed the data in the Senate yesterday, noting that of the 139 reports filed between January 1 and June 10, 107 fell under the commission’s jurisdiction. The remainder included 22 advice-only matters and ten referrals to other agencies.

“So far, for this year, the CPC has processed $206,391.86 in claims and have recouped $116,872.57 – all refunded back in the pockets of consumers. This gives us a recovery rate of 56.63 percent,” Mr Rolle said.

Of the total cases, he said 45 have been resolved while 62 remain under investigation. The most persistent complaints involve timeshare disputes and beauty aid products, though he said there’s been a noticeable drop in issues with couriers, auto parts stores, and contractors.

Other recurring problems reported to the CPC include unfinished or substandard work, poor customer service, damaged items, duplicate charges, and credit card-related disputes.

To boost consumer protection, the commission is expanding its secret shopper programme and increasing field staff to monitor businesses. “We are making sure they are accountable,” he said.

A new mobile app is also in development with the Trade Commission to improve public access to CPC services. Meanwhile, the agency is intensifying enforcement against expired goods and counterfeit alcohol.

“We want businesses and consumers to be vigilant, because we are watching and you will be penalized if found breaking the law,” he warned.