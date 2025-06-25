Fuel charge cut for summer

By Leandra Rolle
Tribune Chief Reporter
BAHAMAS Power and Light (BPL) customers will see reduced fuel charge rates starting in July, under a new summer initiative announced yesterday by the Davis administration to ease the burden on consumers amid record-high temperatures, rising electricity demand, and global fuel price volatility.
The government announced the Summer Energy Rebate Programme in a press release.
The move comes as Bahamians grapple with intense summer heat, a time when energy usage typically spikes.
Beginning with the July billing cycle, residential customers will benefit from reduced fuel charge rates of 17.4 cents and 21.4 cents per kilowatt hour, down from the current rates of 18.5 cents and 22.5 cents, respectively.
Officials said the rebate is intended to help offset higher electricity costs driven by increased summer demand and a temporary reliance on diesel, a more expensive fuel, to maintain stable power supply.
“Recognising the importance of regulatory oversight,” the statement said, “the government has directed BPL to begin immediate engagement with the Utilities Regulation and Competition Authority (URCA) to ensure all aspects of the rebate and broader energy strategy meet regulatory standards and serve the public interest.”
“The government is also taking a long-term view to address structural energy challenges. As part of its energy reform plan, BPL intends to transition to Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) as a primary fuel source by the fourth quarter of this year, which is expected to significantly reduce fuel costs, improve reliability, and stabilise pricing for consumers.”
Comments
whatsup 11 hours, 32 minutes ago
REMOVE THE FUEL SURCHARGE. Why does Gov have to TAX us on everything?? GET RID OF THE PROPERTY TAX WHILE YOU ARE IT. TOO MUCH DAMN TAXES IN THIS COUNTRIES.
tetelestai 11 hours, 6 minutes ago
Government needs revenue, hence the taxes - you know this. All taxes, especially VAT, should be removed, and we should instead introduce an income tax. Time has long since passed.
Dawes 8 hours, 24 minutes ago
Income tax wouldn't work. We rely on tourists to pay a large part of our tax for us. if we got rid of all then it is only those who work who would be taxed. There is around 220,000 workers here. Forecasted revenue for 2025/26 in tax is $3.4 Billion, so each worker would need to contribute $15,454.55. If you say only put it on the richest 50,000 then they would need to contribute $68,000 each.
LastManStanding 3 hours, 42 minutes ago
Well said. People who think income tax would be viable in this country are incapable of mathematics. We don't have a large tax base for it and besides that the average Bahamian only makes somewhere between 20-50k per annum and already has to pay NIB out of that, VAT on top of goods and services, extremely high electrical rates, more expensive food etc in comparison to the US/Canada that have that kind of system. Income tax would only further impoverish an already dying middle class for literally no benefit as it would be impossible to sustain expenditures off of it. Designing the Bahamian tax system around consumption taxes was the logical and well thought out thing to do for a country with limited domestic tax base that can cater to a large amount of both tourists and expatriates who have the means to consume a lot in our borders.
LastManStanding 3 hours, 48 minutes ago
All Bahamians, whether FI or NP, should be exempt from property tax but I have no problem with foreign nationals paying. They have the means and their presence should benefit the country in some way.
That said, we do not have a taxation problem, we have a financial mismanagement problem. It's not just this government, or the last one, but for decades now our governments have pissed away our revenues and we have little to show for it. We bring in an astounding amount of revenue between RPT, VAT, duties, misc fees for a country of less than half a million in population and Bahamians barely see any of it. There is no excuse for that.
whatsup 10 hours, 24 minutes ago
Get rid of the fuel surcharge. My fuel surcharge is more than double my actual bill. Soon gov will attach a small amount to our BPL bills for global warming...while they slowly keep increasing it. Why do we have a fuel surcharge on our BPL bills? I thought when it was introduced in the 1980's it was going to be temporary, yet here we are in 2025
