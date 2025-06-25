Fuel charge cut for summer

By Leandra Rolle

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMAS Power and Light (BPL) customers will see reduced fuel charge rates starting in July, under a new summer initiative announced yesterday by the Davis administration to ease the burden on consumers amid record-high temperatures, rising electricity demand, and global fuel price volatility.

The government announced the Summer Energy Rebate Programme in a press release.

The move comes as Bahamians grapple with intense summer heat, a time when energy usage typically spikes.

Beginning with the July billing cycle, residential customers will benefit from reduced fuel charge rates of 17.4 cents and 21.4 cents per kilowatt hour, down from the current rates of 18.5 cents and 22.5 cents, respectively.

Officials said the rebate is intended to help offset higher electricity costs driven by increased summer demand and a temporary reliance on diesel, a more expensive fuel, to maintain stable power supply.

“Recognising the importance of regulatory oversight,” the statement said, “the government has directed BPL to begin immediate engagement with the Utilities Regulation and Competition Authority (URCA) to ensure all aspects of the rebate and broader energy strategy meet regulatory standards and serve the public interest.”

“The government is also taking a long-term view to address structural energy challenges. As part of its energy reform plan, BPL intends to transition to Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) as a primary fuel source by the fourth quarter of this year, which is expected to significantly reduce fuel costs, improve reliability, and stabilise pricing for consumers.”