Judge denies BNU request to remove president

A SUPREME Court judge has temporarily denied a request by Bahamas Nurses Union (BNU) executives to remove president Muriel Lightbourn from office, while also reinstating suspended members pending the outcome of the case.

Justice Camille Darville-Gomez delivered the ruling after BNU executives Shavonne Brennen, Shenique Cox, Maria Smith, Judy Johnson and Alicia Farquharson filed an interim injunction seeking to block Ms Lightbourn from continuing in the post.

The ruling comes amid months of internal unrest over Ms Lightbourn’s leadership, a dispute that saw two union officials suspended, locks changed at the union’s headquarters, and members ultimately turning to the courts for resolution.

Yesterday, Justice Darville-Gomez described the case as a highly charged and contentious one, agreeing that a speedy trial is the only way to restore some semblance of calm.

Union executives allege Ms Lightbourn failed to pay union dues for more than two years, an alleged constitutional breach that, they argue, disqualifies her from membership and is central to their case.

They have also raised concerns about the union’s financial health, warning that the BNU risks deregistration for failing to file required financial returns for 2023 and 2024.

They are seeking a court order for the production of the union’s 2024 and 2025 financial statements and returns.

The executives are also seeking damages, including special damages for Ms Brennen, BNU secretary general, who was suspended for alleged constitutional breaches and denied her salary for several months.

However, in her ruling, the judge questioned the timing of the request to remove Ms Lightbourn, calling it “curious” while pointing out it only came after two of the claimants were suspended.

She said restraining the president after over two years in office would, in her view, be disproportionate and risk further disruption to the union.

Justice Darville-Gomez also addressed the suspension of two board members, which they claim was unlawful. She said the claimants have a good and arguable case and ordered that Ms Lightbourn be restrained from acting on those suspensions.

She further ordered that Ms Brennen be paid the salary withheld from her between April and May, as well as the outstanding balance for December 2024.

The judge also refused to grant an order restraining the treasurer from spending union funds without a resolution from the executive committee.

Regarding damages, Justice Darville-Gomez said the issue is multi-faceted. While she found that damages may be an adequate remedy for certain reliefs, such as salary arrears, she noted it would not sufficiently address all of the relief being sought. As a result, she reserved her judgment and adjourned the matter to July 30.

Lessiah Rolle serves as counsel for the claimants, while Sidney Campbell represents the defendants, including Ms Lightbourn and union treasurer Sherran Rolle.