Man accused of unlawful intercourse with teen girl

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was remanded into custody yesterday after being accused of molesting an underaged girl seven times over a two-year period.

Taffarie Ramsey, 32, was arraigned on seven counts of unlawful sexual intercourse before Assistant Chief Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans.

Prosecutors allege that Ramsey engaged in unlawful sexual intercourse with a teenage girl, aged 12 to 13 at the time, on seven occasions in New Providence and Cat Island between January 1, 2022, and May 31, 2024.

He was not required to enter a plea and was informed that the case would proceed to the Supreme Court by way of a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

Ramsey was also advised of his right to apply for bail in the higher court.

He will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until the potential service of his VBI on September 18.

Inspector S Coakley served as the prosecutor.