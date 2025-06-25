Man arraigned for attempted murder in Harbour Island

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was remanded into custody on Friday after being accused of a near-fatal shooting in Harbour Island that left another man injured last month.

Dawson Alcira, 24, was arraigned before Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley on a charge of attempted murder.

Prosecutors allege that Alcira shot and injured 24-year-old Dextron Percentie at an establishment on Barrack Street, Harbour Island, around 12.30am on May 29.

The victim reportedly sustained a gunshot wound to his left hand. He was treated at a local clinic before being airlifted to New Providence for further medical care.

Alcira was not required to enter a plea and was informed that the matter would proceed to the Supreme Court via a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

He was also advised of his right to apply for bail through the higher court.

The defendant will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until the potential service of his VBI on September 11.

Inspector Deon Barr served as the prosecutor.