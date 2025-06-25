Man charged with attacking GB school principal with piece of steel

By Denise Maycock

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A 27-year-old East Grand Bahama man, who reportedly suffers from a brain aneurysm and faces an unrelated rape charge, was granted $6,000 bail after being accused of attacking a school principal.

Kenneth Farrington, of Freetown, appeared before Deputy Chief Magistrate Charlton Smith in the Freeport Magistrate’s Court charged with assault with a dangerous instrument.

It is alleged that on Friday, June 20, Farrington struck school principal Simmone LaToya Butler-Cornish in the head with a piece of steel at McLean’s Town School. Reports indicate the incident occurred when Farrington went to collect his nephew’s report card.

He pleaded not guilty and elected to have the matter heard in the Magistrate’s Court.

Police prosecutor Kendra Smith objected to bail, citing the severity of the offence. She also noted that Farrington is currently out on bail for a rape charge set to proceed to the Supreme Court in November and has two prior convictions for indecent assault.

Farrington’s mother pleaded on his behalf, explaining her son suffers from serious health conditions, including a brain aneurysm and recurring seizures. She said he had previously undergone surgery and is awaiting financial assistance for further treatment in New Providence.

Despite the prosecutor’s objections, Magistrate Smith granted bail with one or two sureties. Farrington must also wear an electronic monitoring device and observe a nightly curfew from 10pm to 6am.

The case was adjourned to August 12, 2025.