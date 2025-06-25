Rotary Club of Grand Bahama to honour Bahamian entertainers

By DENISE MAYCOCK

THE Rotary Club of Grand Bahama will mark its 2025/2026 Board Installation on Sunday, June 29, with an event themed “A Celebration of the Arts”, recognising influential Bahamian entertainers, including Theo Coakley of the Grammy-nominated group T-Connection. The event will take place at the Belinda M Wilson Convention Center (BUT Hall) in Freeport.

David Mackey, a prominent Bahamian businessman and former T-Connection lead guitarist, will be installed as the new Rotary president. The Bahamas Tourism Development Corporation (TDC) and the Ministry for Grand Bahama are supporting the celebration, which promotes Bahamian music across various genres and is framed as an orange economy initiative.

The evening will feature live performances and tributes to a wide range of artists, such as KB, Phil Stubbs, Cooling Waters, Shelly Carey, Wilfred Solomon, Ralph Munnings, Javan Hunt, Methise Rigby, Donald Glass, Tony Lowe, Sharade Taylor, Henry “Juice” Outten, Jens Sweeting, Ashanti Carey, and others. Part of the event’s proceeds will fund music supplies for three schools on the island.

Steven Johnson, of the TDC, said the organisation views the event as a dual opportunity: to showcase Bahamian talent and to attract local and international visitors to Grand Bahama. He highlighted Theo Coakley’s global reputation and noted that interest in tickets has already been strong. According to Mr Johnson, TDC is enthusiastic about partnering with the Rotary Club and sees this as a step toward positioning Grand Bahama as a cultural tourism destination.

Entertainer Jay Mitchell said he was honoured to perform and be acknowledged for his longstanding contributions to the Bahamian music scene. He noted his past collaborations with Mr Mackey, including recording albums and sharing the stage.

Donald Glass, another performer, said he was eager to take part in the celebration, describing Mr Mackey as a musician with great talent and personal integrity. He recalled that T-Connection had even performed at his wedding and expressed admiration for Jay Mitchell, whom he looked up to during his high school years in New Providence. Glass also emphasised his appreciation for Rotary’s community-driven mission.