Traffic disrupted by overturned cement truck

A CEMENT truck overturned yesterday morning on Tonique Williams Highway, briefly disrupting traffic near the Eagle Building yard roundabout.

The incident, which occurred shortly before noon, prompted a swift response from police and the Ministry of Public Works. By 12.30pm, the truck had been moved into the Eagle yard, and traffic was fully restored by 1.35pm.

Officials on the scene said the accident was triggered when a vehicle suddenly stopped ahead of the cement truck, forcing the driver to brake hard. The truck, heavy with its load, tipped over, spilling cement and oil across the roundabout. No injuries were reported, though the driver was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Recovery required two crane trucks, and the vehicle was uprighted and removed with police and ministry assistance within an hour.

A senior highway inspector described the scene as hazardous due to oil on the road, highlighting the ministry’s immediate cleanup to reduce further risk.