Watchdog recovers $116k for aggrieved consumers

By FAY SIMMONS

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

The Bahamas' consumer watchdog has processed 139 complaints during 2025 to-date and recovered more than $116,000 from merchants for aggrieved purchasers, its chairman disclosed yesterday.

Senator Randy Rolle, the Consumer Protection Commission's (CPC) chairman, told the Senate during the 2025-2026 Budget debate that the agency currently has a 56.63 percent recovery rate and has resolved 45 disputes with 62 still under investigation.

“The Commission is on target to surpass its number of claims processed last year with a significant recovery rate. From January 1 to June 10, 2025, the CPC has received 139 complaint reports. From this number, 22 were advice given to consumers; ten were referrals to other agencies; and 107 were disputes between consumers and providers that fall under the CPCs remit,” said Mr Rolle.

“The ever-capable CPC team has resolved some 45 matters to-date, with about 62 still open and under investigation. So far for this year, the CPC has processed $206,392 in claims and has recouped $116,873 - all refunded back in the pocket of consumers. This gives us a recovery rate of 56.63 percent.”

Mr Rolle explained that most of the outstanding complaints involved timeshares and beauty aids, but there has been a decrease in those concerning courier companies and contractors, which generated the largest numbers of concerns last year.

“Most of these complaints that remain outstanding involve a number of timeshare and beauty aid disputes, but there has been a significant decline in complaints against the couriers - against couriers, auto part stores, stores and contractors,” said Mr Rolle.

"What we are seeing is the more work we do, the more the public is seeking out support to ensure they are not being taken advantage of by local sellers. We see this as a step in the right direction, and we are encouraged by the public's response to our efforts to continue to educate and update the general public on consumer protection matters. Now, while every claim may be not be valid, every one of them has been heard.”

Mr Rolle said complaints frequently voiced by consumers include overcharged goods, under-delivered orders, unfinished work, poor quality of work, poor consumer service, services not rendered, expired items being sold and shipped to the Family Islands, damaged goods, hidden credit card charges, hidden restocking fees, duplicated charges and product damaged during installation.

Focusing on Grand Bahama, Mr Rolle said the Davis administration is committed to “restoring dignity to the lives of Grand Bahamians who have suffered for far too long”, and the CPC will be launching consumer education campaigns on contracts, loans, housing and fair pricing to ensure the island's growth occurs with “accountability, transparency and equality”.

“This Davis administration is building a marketplace that works for people, not just around them, whether it's opening avenues for rebuilding and recovery, lowering the cost of essentials, modernising public spaces or empowering local entrepreneurs," he added.

"As Grand Bahama rises, the Consumer Protection Commission and Consumer Affairs stand ready to ensure this growth happens with accountability, transparency and equality. For Grand Bahama we intend to launch targeted consumer education campaigns on contracts, loans, health services, housing and fair pricing."

Mr Rolle said the CPC will also deploy agents in Grand Bahama for “quality control” and to make complaint resources more accessible. “We're expanding our outreach so that every Bahamian knows their rights, knows how to report wrongdoings and feels confident in standing up for fairness. When consumers are protected and businesses are transparent, everybody wins,” said Mr Rolle.