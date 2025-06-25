Woman charged with fatal shooting of Jarred Evans

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A WOMAN was remanded into custody yesterday after being accused of a fatal shooting outside a Cordeaux Avenue bar that claimed the life of Jarred Evans earlier this month.

Amir Thompson, 25, was arraigned on a charge of murder before Senior Magistrate Shaka Serville.

Prosecutors allege Thompson shot and killed 21-year-old Jarred Evans outside Typsy’s Bar and Lounge shortly after midnight on June 9.

Evans had been celebrating with friends and was killed just days after his birthday.

Thompson was not required to enter a plea and was informed that the case would proceed to the Supreme Court via a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

She was also advised of her right to apply for bail in the higher court.

While in court, Thompson claimed she was a victim of police brutality during her time in custody.

She will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until the potential service of her VBI on October 31.

Tai Pinder-Mackey represented the accused. Inspector Cordero Farrington served as the prosecutor.