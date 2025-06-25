Young Bahamians seek opportunities at NTA’s first job fair

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

AFTER struggling in low-wage jobs due to a lack of formal qualifications, 23-year-old Ernestine LaCroix believes her prospects are finally improving thanks to the National Training Agency’s (NTA) job readiness programme.

Ms LaCroix was among dozens of young Bahamians who attended the NTA’s first-ever job fair, held yesterday at its Gladstone Road headquarters. The event followed the conclusion of a 14-week training programme focused on workplace conduct, time management, soft skills, and personal development for individuals aged 16 to 26.

“This certification will help employers take me more seriously,” said Ms LaCroix, who hopes to pursue a career in digital art. “I have been employed before, but I want to elevate. I want to be able to pursue professions above what I am already accustomed to.”

She said many young people, including herself, often find themselves undervalued in the job market simply because of age or inexperience. “I am still educated, I still know how to articulate myself, and now I have a paper to prove it.”

Unlike past years when NTA officials contacted employers after training sessions, this time, companies were invited to meet participants directly at the fair. Businesses represented included Baha Mar, Dolphin Encounters, Friendly Pharmacy, Royal Caribbean, Island Luck, and Sammy’s Chicken.

Assistant Director Ione Hepburn said 78 out of 120 trainees completed the programme. She attributed the attrition to the agency’s no-nonsense approach, which mirrors the expectations of real workplaces. Participants who repeatedly arrived late, ignored dress codes, or displayed poor attitudes were removed despite multiple warnings.

“We believe in second chances,” Ms Hepburn said. “But it’s important that participants understand excellence must be consistent.”

She also stressed the importance of self-awareness, which anchors the training. “It’s not just young people—sometimes we don’t know ourselves,” she said. “When we learn more about who we are and where we come from, it helps us understand why we do what we do.”

The next training cohort begins on September 1. The programme is free of charge, and the NTA is encouraging interested applicants to register.