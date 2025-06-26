BPL says summer power use pushing bills to higher rate

BY ANNELIA NIXON

Tribune Business Reporter

anixon@tribunemedia.net

BPL has said that higher power usage in summer by households is a factor in the increased electricity bills homeowners are experiencing.

The company said “many households are now surpassing the 200kWh threshold, which means they are billed at a higher rate”.

This follows complaints by outraged customers whose bills have seen a dramatic increase.

BPL said the June 2025 billing period saw a fuel charge of “18.99605 cents per kWh for customers using up to 800 kWh” and “22.19605 cents per kWh for usage above 800 kWh”. They added “this is up from May's rates of approximately 16 and 20 cents per kWh, respectively”.

“Bahamas Power and Light Company Ltd (BPL) is aware of increased public concern regarding recent electricity bills and wishes to clarify the contributing factors while reaffirming its commitment to transparency and customer support.

“Electricity usage typically rises during the summer due to the extended use of air conditioning and other cooling appliances. Many households are now surpassing the 200-kWh threshold, which means they are billed at a higher rate.

“Additionally, customers should note that the fuel charge, which is a variable, pass-through rate, increased in June due to our current reliance on diesel generation. BPL does not profit from the fuel charge; it is directly tied to the cost of fuel used to generate electricity.”

BPL expressed support for the government’s Summer Energy Rebate which will take effect “in the July billing period”.

“Under this initiative, residential customers will benefit from lowered fuel charge rates of 17.4 cents and 21.4 cents per kWh, with the Government subsidising the difference to ease the burden on Consumers.

“The rebate is part of a broader national strategy to address high fuel costs, stabilise pricing, and improve energy efficiency across the country. In support of this effort, BPL is preparing for a major transition to Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) as its primary fuel source by the fourth quarter of this year, a move expected to reduce long-term fuel costs and improve reliability.”

BPL, to encourage “energy-saving habits,” recommended that customers use fans and to have their air conditioners set to 78 degrees fahrenheit. They said customers should unplug electronics and appliances they’re not using, consider the use of LED bulbs and running heavy appliances during cooler periods of the day.

While some households experienced a jump in their electricity bills, some businesses said theirs have remained within its normal range. However, Keyshna Kemp, owner of Da Wash House and Transformations Fitness Centre in Eleuthera said, while she hasn’t seen a major increase in her businesses’ electricity bill, reimbursement for revenue loss due to outages “would be nice.”

“I know it's summer coming on so I've noticed an increase,” Ms Kemp said. “I didn't notice anything going down. And my house bill, I just look at that. That is nice and high.

“They normally turn off on the day that is my busy day, Thursday. They have a schedule to go off tomorrow [today]which is my busiest day. Their routine tis Thursdays. When they move it to Wednesday, one time, I was like, nice. I don't mind. But Thursday is one of my busiest days, because people know Fridays and Saturdays are busy. So they've now started coming Thursday, and that's the day they always have it off. So it's scheduled to be off tomorrow, and I'm trying to figure out, are they still going to do that, seeing as how it's been off from after 11 today and still off now.”

“I will have to sit down and determine that on Thursdays, I lose $300, $400 Are you not only going to put it against my bill? What are you going to do for the future? Let's say in one week, $300, that's what I lost. But then what about the other two, three weeks that you turn it off? Are you going to give me credit? How much credit can you give me? [Enough] that I don't pay light bill for years?

“I saw something happen in Nassau. I think when they were doing the roads that they were making an allowance for businesses that were impacted. But I don't think ppl even would care that I can prove that there's so much business I'm losing each week or every other week.

“Weren't we told that this summer was going to be better. Weren't we told that these generation problems would be solved, that they're getting new borrowed machinery, last time when the people were making noise. What happened? I thought these issues were being addressed.”

Amanda’s Convenience Store proprietor, Garfield Johnson, said his bill has remained in normal range as well, adding that although his store will not be part of the rebate as it is for residential consumers, he believes it’s the government’s way of helping Bahamians.

“I can't speak for the government, and I am on nobody's side, FNM, PLP, or COI,” Mr Johnson said. “My thing is my light bill didn't go up dramatically. What I read in the newspaper this morning, because I sell newspaper and I saw the front line is, maybe the government is trying to help its citizens out for this summer. Now, is it because they're soon going to call elections and other things? I have no idea, but my light bill has never doubled under the PLP. And I'm a non-voter."