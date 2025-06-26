FNM South Abaco chairman resigns

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

THE Free National Movement’s branch chairman for Central and South Abaco has resigned in protest as party officials prepare to ratify Abaco Chief Councillor Jeremy Sweeting as the candidate for that constituency.

Roscoe Thompson, the outgoing chairman, who had sought the nomination, confirmed to The Tribune yesterday that he officially stepped down earlier this week, saying he could not support Mr Sweeting. He declined to elaborate further.

Both men are high-profile figures in Abaco: Mr Sweeting, a two-decade veteran of the Great Abaco Cays District Council, and Mr Thompson, the chairman of the Marsh Harbour/Spring City Township.

Vandea Stuart, the FNM’s former candidate for the area, is expected to serve as acting chairwoman of the branch until the next election.

The developments follow behind-the-scenes jostling, which also involved former Cabinet minister and North Abaco MP Darren Henfield, who had shown interest in the Central and South Abaco nomination. Mr Sweeting previously said he would step aside if Mr Henfield entered the race, while Mr Thompson pledged to contest it until the end.

The Tribune understands that Mr Henfield is being eyed for a seat in

New Providence and will not compete in Abaco. Party insiders expect his ratification soon.

Meanwhile, in North Abaco, First Assistant Secretary at Local Government Terrece Bootle-Laing has been tapped to carry the FNM’s banner. She reportedly edged out contenders Ryan Forbes and another government official after receiving backing from senior party figures.

Still, the selection has stirred discontent. Mr Forbes, a former pastor and community consultant, is said to enjoy significant grassroots support in areas like Dundas Town and Murphy Town, where his community involvement and island residency have earned him visibility. Social media has lit up with residents questioning the decision, highlighting Mr Forbes’ sustained presence in the constituency.

The FNM is expected to ratify its first slate of candidates today at party headquarters in New Providence, with both Mr Sweeting and Ms

Bootle-Laing set to be officially confirmed.

The developments come as election momentum builds: the Progressive

Liberal Party launched its first campaign rally this week, and the FNM is making strategic shifts in its candidate selection.

The next general election is not due until October 2026, and top PLP officials have dismissed speculation about an early election.