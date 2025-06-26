Work on new Supreme Court complex to begin by year’s end

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

THE government plans to break ground on the new Supreme Court Judicial Complex before the end of the year, with a public unveiling scheduled for July during the Bahamas’ Independence celebrations.

Making his 2025/2026 budget contribution, Attorney General Ryan Pinder said the new facility on Shirley Street will improve public access to justice and boost confidence in the country’s judicial system.

“This state-of-the-art Supreme Court complex improves public access to justice and enhances public trust. The new Supreme Court Complex will stand as a lasting symbol of justice, democracy, and national progress,” Mr Pinder said.

The complex will consist of a refurbished structure at 50 Shirley Street, which will be gutted and rebuilt internally, and a new seven-storey building to be constructed directly behind it.

Together, the buildings will house 19 modern courtrooms, eight civil, eight criminal, and three hearing rooms, along with a mediation centre, Judges’ and Registrars’ chambers, and a multi-purpose convention and theatre suite with panoramic views.

Mr Pinder said key preparatory work by Poinciana SPV Ltd has already been completed. This includes securing financing, selecting a project man- ager, refining architectural and engineering plans, and acquiring key properties for the development. The properties acquired include the Rodney Bain Building, 50 Shirley Street, 52 Shirley Street, and Gresham House.

Additional features of the complex will include a bail management centre, jury rooms, a state-of-the-art exhibit room, and full administrative areas including a probate and civil registry centre. A multi-layered parking garage, partially underground, is also planned.

Security will be a priority, with smart access controls, CCTV, and the physical separation of judges and inmates, supported by dedicated holding areas and meal preparation facilities for those on remand according to Mr Pinder.

The Department of Environmental Protection and Planning has approved the environmental report for the site. A certificate of environmental clearance and a demolition permit from the Ministry of Works have both been issued for the Rodney Bain Building, with a public tender for demolition expected within seven days.

A project manager has already been appointed to oversee the demolition and construction. Once demolition is completed, the government will finalise the construction tender documents and expects to award the main contract before year’s end.