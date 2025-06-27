$3,500 fine for violating court-imposed curfew

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN awaiting trial for murder was fined $3,500 yesterday after admitting to violating his court-imposed curfew for two weeks.

Shakeem Munroe, 29, appeared before Senior Magistrate Raquel Whyms, charged with breaching the conditions of his bail.

Munroe was previously granted Supreme Court bail in connection with the murder of Lamar Moss, who was shot and killed while sitting in a car on Mall Drive off Soldier Road around 7pm on January 26, 2021.

Moss later died of his injuries in hospital.

While on bail, Munroe failed to observe his curfew between June 1 and June 21 in New Providence.

He pleaded guilty and accepted the facts presented by the prosecution.

Magistrate Whyms fined him $3,500 or three months in prison.

Sergeant Wilkinson prosecuted the case.