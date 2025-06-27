On June 25, the Bahamian Youth Summer Camp was launched at Jinan University. Nine teachers and students from the Bahamian International School of Business, Entrepreneurship, and Technology (ISBET) and Windsor International School in Nassau started a one-week trip to Shandong, China.

Given that The Bahamas ttaches great importance to climate change as a small island country, the summer camp is themed “Green and Low Carbon”. It will focus on introducing China’s low-carbon environmental protection concepts, green technology and ancient Chinese architecture cientific practices. The camp will promote exchanges and mutual learning between China and The Bahamas in green development. Through the summer camp, the Bahamian eachers and students ill learn more about China in a real and multi-dimensional fashion and become messengers f friendship and cooperation between China and The Bahamas.

The camp was trongly upported y he Chinese Embassy in The Bahamas, hosted by the Foreign Affairs Office of the People’s Government of Shandong Province and the Shandong People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, and undertaken by the Foreign Affairs Office of the People’s Government of Yantai City, Jinan University, Qufu Normal University, and Yantai Vocational College.