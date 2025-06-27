FNM announces 17 candidates

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

THE Free National Movement (FNM) ratified 17 candidates last night during a rally-style event at the party’s headquarters on Mackey Street.

The gathering drew an energetic, red-clad crowd as the party continued its preparations for the next general election.

The candidate slate includes a combination of newcomers to frontline politics and former Members of Parliament.

FNM Leader Michael Pintard said the party had moved away from selecting only familiar names, opting for people with professional achievements and community involvement.

“They didn’t come to politics as a come up. This isn’t a stepping stone to make some money. This is a stepping stone and a platform to make an impact on your life,” he said.

He added that the candidates were selected for their capacity to bring change and operate with accountability.

“We want the public to know that we were careful to select persons who are credible, persons who are competent, persons who will serve with humility. We want the public to know the kind of people we are presenting to deliver the change. We don’t want nothing lost in translation,” he said.

Supporters cheered with horns, pompoms, and campaign signs as portions of Mackey Street were closed off for the event, which featured a medium-sized crowd gathered outside party headquarters.

Among those ratified were Dr Jacqueline Penn-Knowles (Marathon), Dr Nicholas Fox (Fox Hill), Debra Moxey-Rolle (The Exumas and Ragged Island), Omar Isaacs (West Grand Bahama and Bimini), Philippa Kelly (Central and South Eleuthera), and Brian Brown (Golden Isles), a British Empire Medal recipient.

Incumbents Kwasi Thompson (East Grand Bahama) and Adrian White (St Anne’s) were also ratified.

Former MPs from the Minnis administration who are re-entering the political fray include: Michael Foulkes (Golden Gates), Marvin Dames (Mount Moriah), Carlton Bowleg (North Andros and the Berry Islands), Elsworth Johnson (Yamacraw), and Rickey Mackey (North Eleuthera). Senator Darren Henfield, who previously represented North Abaco, will now run in South Beach.

“We felt okay when South Beach called and said they want someone to speak for them. They want someone to listen to them. They want someone to represent their views,” Mr Henfield said.

“We have to double our efforts to do what it takes to win South Beach and put it in the winning column for the FNM. We gotta work hard. This is not going to be easy. It’s hard work ahead of us, but we’re prepared to do it.”

He previously indicated interest in Central and South Abaco but has since expressed support for the ratified candidates there.

Terrece Bootle, First Assistant Secretary at Local Government, has been ratified for the North Abaco seat.

In Central and South Abaco, the ratification of Chief Councillor Jeremy Sweeting—who has served two decades on the Great Abaco Cays District Council—prompted the resignation of local FNM branch chairman Roscoe Thompson. Mr Sweeting declined to comment on the matter, stating: “Everybody has to make their own choices.”

Former Democratic National Alliance leader Arinthia Komolafe was ratified as the FNM’s candidate for Carmichael. She defended her shift to the FNM and said she believes the party can secure the seat.

“I contested for a seat in third party politics in two consecutive elections, and the challenges are great, but the reality is you have to meet the people where they are, even though there were persons over the years asking me to leave third party politics and to join one of the two major parties,” she said.

“Even though there were persons over the years asking me to leave third party politics and to join one of the two major parties, I still stuck it out to bring about a different voice, a different platform, a new way for people to get engaged in third party politics.

“I think through that vehicle, we were able to introduce a lot of people to politics who ordinarily would not have joined one of the two major parties.

“Many of them have come along with me now on this journey, and we’re going to help to build a Free National movement, to strengthen it and to help to grow its legacy that it is built over the years.”