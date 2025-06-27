Hanna-Martin: Govt reviewing laws to curb violence on school campuses

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

MINISTER of Education Glenys Hanna-Martin said the government is reviewing laws to bolster protection for educators and school staff after the violent assault of a school principal in East Grand Bahama this month.

A 27-year-old man allegedly struck a principal with an iron object during a parent-teacher meeting last Friday, an attack police say was triggered by dissatisfaction over a student’s report card. The principal, who sustained serious head injuries, has since been discharged from hospital. The accused has been charged.

“This is a very egregious, unacceptable incident,” Ms Hanna-Martin told reporters. “It caused tremendous harm, physical and psychological, to someone who has given her life in service to teaching children.”

She said preliminary talks have begun with the Attorney General to assess current legislation and explore legal reforms aimed at deterring violence on school campuses.

Before the incident, the Ministry of Education had begun moving to tighten school safety protocols nationwide. These include stricter ID requirements for students and escort policies for parents.

“We’re looking at ensuring no unauthorised persons can access our campuses,” the minister said. “Collaboration between parents and teachers is essential, but schools must be secure spaces.”

Ms Hanna-Martin said she tried to contact the injured principal directly to offer support. “We’re grateful for her service. We’re very sorry she had to experience that, and we hope that the law takes its full course for such an egregious event,” she said.