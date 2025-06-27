Man held on charge of shooting gun while on bail for attempted murder

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN awaiting trial for attempted murder and abetment to murder in Grand Bahama has been denied bail after allegedly discharging a firearm earlier this year.

Jeffery Musgrove, 51, had his bail application for the firearm-related charge denied by Justice Andrew Forbes.

Musgrove, along with others, is accused of wantonly discharging a firearm in January while already on bail for attempted murder and abetment to murder.

He is alleged to have abetted in the murder of Curtis Missick in Hunter’s, Grand Bahama, on November 18, 2022.

Sean Smith, representing the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, argued that Musgrove posed a risk of reoffending if released on bail.

During the bail hearing, Musgrove claimed he did not fire a weapon and that one of his co-accused had already pleaded guilty to the charge. He also noted that charges against that individual’s girlfriend had been dropped.

While Justice Forbes acknowledged there was evidence that one of Musgrove’s co-accused had pleaded guilty, he emphasised that no transcript from the Magistrate’s Court had been submitted. He ruled that such matters must be evaluated during trial, not during a bail application.

Justice Forbes also concluded that no bail conditions could adequately ensure Musgrove’s attendance at trial, especially since he was already wearing a monitoring device at the time of the alleged offense.

As a result, Musgrove’s bail application was denied.

Parkco Deal represented the accused.