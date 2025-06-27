Man order to pay $2.5k for assault of woman

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 20-year-old man was ordered to pay $2,500 yesterday after admitting to assaulting and injuring a woman during an altercation on Paradise Island last month.

Fanikea Nonorme appeared before Senior Magistrate Raquel Whyms, charged with causing harm.

The court heard that on May 17, around 10.45pm, Nonorme attacked Donasia Roberts during an incident at Shopper’s Mall Plaza on Paradise Island.

He pleaded guilty and accepted the prosecution’s account of events.

Nonorme was fined $500 or face three months in prison. He was also ordered to pay $2,000 in compensation to the victim, with an additional risk of court-ordered imprisonment if he fails to pay.

He is expected to return to court today to complete payment.