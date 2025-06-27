Pinder: ‘I’m undecided’ on seeking renomination for South Abaco seat

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

WITH questions over his political future and criticism surfacing from within his party, Central and South Abaco MP John Pinder says he remains undecided about seeking renomination, citing ongoing discussions with his family.

“There is nothing concrete yet,” he said yesterday. “I’m in discussion with my family right now. I really came here to get Abaco moving, not as a career in politics. But I understand that there’s a lot of work left to be done. I’m undecided at this time.”

Mr Pinder declined to elaborate but said he would address the matter further soon.

His uncertainty comes amid dissatisfaction from some Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) supporters in Abaco, who have publicly questioned his performance and approach. Their concerns reportedly surfaced at a recent PLP branch meeting attended by Prime Minister Philip Davis.

Sources within the party say some members have begun scouting for potential challengers in case Mr Pinder decides to seek renomination.

In response to the criticism, Mr Pinder defended his record, saying he works seven days a week and bases every decision on what he believes is best for Abaco.

He also pushed back against claims by fellow MP Leroy Major that backbenchers are sidelined and struggle to access government resources.

“That’s not true at all,” he said.

Interest in the Central and South Abaco seat has intensified with the Free National Movement’s endorsement of Jeremy Sweeting as its candidate.

So far, Fort Charlotte MP Alfred Sears, MICAL MP Basil McIntosh, and North Eleuthera MP Sylvanus Petty are the only PLPs to publicly confirm they won’t seek re-election. House Speaker Patricia Deveaux, the MP for Bamboo Town, has said she is still considering her options.