Portable stove cause of fire that killed child

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A TRAGIC house fire that left a child dead and three others severely burned earlier this month was caused by a portable stove in the bedroom, Police Commissioner Shanta Knowles said yesterday.

Commissioner Knowles said police have not yet decided whether charges will be filed in connection with the incident as investigations continue.

However, she urged parents to be more vigilant and to take greater precautions when it comes to child safety.

She also stressed the importance of keeping dangerous items out of children’s reach.

“It is important for me to say right now that we need to encourage parents and guardians to not leave their children at home alone and certainly leave them with responsible adults,” she said.

Police reported that the fire occurred at a residence on Rupert Dean Lane on June 16.

All four children involved—each under the age of six—suffered severe burns after the bedroom they were in caught fire. One child later died from injuries sustained in the blaze.

According to police, a relative supervising the children had fallen asleep and awoke to find the bedroom in flames. The children’s mother was away seeking assistance from a government agency at the time.

Earlier this week, Baha Mar resort donated $15,000 to support the family in the wake of this tragedy.