Preparations underway for ‘Peace On Da Streets’ Basketball tournament

By JONATHAN BURROWS

EXCITEMENT is building across the capital as preparations for the 30th anniversary of the Peace On Da Streets Basketball tournament were officially unveiled during a press conference yesterday at the Hope Centre.

Hosted by long-time community advocate and tournament founder Carlos Reid, the press conference brought together organisers and key sponsors, all pledging their support for what has become one of the most impactful and anticipated grassroots sporting events in the country.

Joining Reid at the press conference were major sponsors of this year’s tournament, including Mr Ship It CEO, Leonardo Lightbourne, Joey’s Seafood Restaurant owner, Dario Williams, and a representative from the 100 Jamz radio station. Each expressed their commitment to using basketball as a platform to promote unity, mentorship, and positive engagement among Bahamian youth, both male and female.

“We aim to provide youth with healthy alternatives, helping them to discover their identity and turn away from violence,” said Reid as he addressed the press. “ We can not depend solely on the Government, police, and churches - real change begins with us.”

This year’s tournament will feature 42 teams across six sponsored divisions, aimed at maximizing participation and inclusivity across all age groups. Divisions include Tropical Gyro 13 and under, Meyers Group 16 and under, Sun Oil Bahamas Limited 20 and under, the We Buy You Sell Church division, the Design Group Open division - featuring two $2500 cash prizes, and a newly sponsored division open to corporate teams, the Jamaica Bahama Import Corporate division.

Reid confirms that basketball scouts from local and international programs, as well as high-level athletes, are expected to attend the tournament, offering participants a valuable chance to be seen by recruiters and potentially open doors to athletic and academic opportunities.

The tournament will also feature a variety of giveaways, including but not limited to two round-trip airline tickets for two provided by Bahamasair and Inter-Caribean airline,

Aquaventure Swim park passes, dinner for two at the Atlantis Hotel, flat screen TV provided by Charm Ones and an iPhone and iPad presented to the MVP of the tournament provided by BTC.

“We’re trying to give away the whole gym,” said Reid when listing the many giveaways expected to take place at the tournament.

Two of the most anticipated competitions are:

The Joey’s Takeaway Slam Dunk Contest, which will award cash prizes of $200 for third place, $800 for second place, and $1000 for first place

The Mr. Ship It 3-point Shootout, for non-tournament participants, will award cash prizes of $500 for the runner-up and $1000 for the winner.

The press conference concluded with a special focus on the crowd favorite, the Clergy vs. Politicians game - a beloved and entertaining fixture that traditionally closes out the tournament.

This good-natured exhibition match sees local pastors face off against elected officials, blending spirited competition with community fun.

Some of the featured participants include Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis, set to coach, Minister of Youth, Sports, and Culture Mario Bowleg, One-time tournament MVP and sponsor Leonardo Lightbourne, and Apostle and founder Carlos Reid.

Games are scheduled to begin at the Hope Center on Monday, July 14, and will run over several days of high-energy competition. The tournament will culminate with the championship games, the Joey’s Takeaway Slam Dunk Contest, the Mr. Ship It 3-point Contest, and the Clergy vs Politicians game, all on July 20 at the Kendal GL Isaacs Gymnasium beginning at 4 pm.

Organisers are encouraging the public to attend and support the event, which continues to serve as a beacon of hope and unity through basketball.