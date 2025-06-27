Stage set for the return of All Caribbean Wrestling Baha Bash II in Bahamas

By BRENT STUBBS

THE stage is set for the return of the All Caribbean Wrestling Baha Bash II in the Bahamas on Saturday at the Grand Hyatt Baha Mar, featuring Bahamian Kaylia Capri and heavyweight champion “Pope” Elijah Burke.

ACW’s CEO Mark Henry said at a press briefing yesterday at Breezes SuperClubs that they are delighted to be able to bring another edition of the Baha Bash back to The Bahamas.

The event is being facilitated by the Ministry of Tourism.

“We have a rich history of pro wrestling in the Caribbean. I talked to a guy named Norman Smiley, who wrestled here in 1994 as Black Magic and he can’t wait to come back,” Henry said.

“There are so many people that now know that we are running in The Bahamas and they want to come here. We just have to get the sponsorships where we can up our money and to pay for people to come here.”

As they continue to develop their brand in The Bahamas, Henry said they will put on one of the most vibrant shows ever staged by ACW in the Caribbean on Saturday.

“We had a great show here last time with over 650 people and we had to turn away about 120,” he pointed out. “We won’t be turning away anybody this time. They added adequate space for us to hold about eight to 900 people. Hopefully we can get those numbers.”

ACW’s COO Jeff Brazzle said the Bahamian people have embraced them and that is one of the reasons why they decided to come back and put on another show.

“Having something for the Caribbean people who love pro wrestling is really huge,” he said. “That is why we decided to bring it back here.”

Having learned from their initial event last year, Brazzle said they are geared to putting on a better and better show with some great matches that people will remember for years to come.

“We really look forward to continuing with this next year,” he said. “But our ultimate goal is to bring the Caribbean version of Wrestling Mania to the Bahamas.”

As one of the feature stars to watch during the show, Burke said he knows he will have his hands full with Prince Agballa, an African descend, but he;s confident that he will keep his streak of holding onto the title that he has held for the past 940 days since he first won it over the past two and half years ago.

“I appreciate the opportunity to be here in the Bahamas and be of service to the Bahamian people,” he said. “To come here time after time and to deliver, I take pride in being on the platform that we have been provided by ACW.

“We have so much talent, but it’s all about making history and we have done that by coming to the Bahamas establishing the All Caribbean Wrestling brand and the growth behind it.”

In his fight against Agbailah, Burke said he’s a different breed.

“He’s younger, he’s stronger, he’s faster, but h has to take all of that and roll it into a big biscuit and then he have to try to figure out the wisdom,” Burker said.

“He hasn’;t gotten that yet. So it;s going to wisdom and knowledge against youth and strength and so I think that will be something real exciting for the fans to watch.”

In addition to the Burke versus Agbailah match, the fans will also see Bahamian Kaylia Capri take on the ROH Women’s TV champion Red Velvet in another title fight.

Also on the card, two grudge matches will take place. ‘The Anti-Hero’ Davienne will face Jayme Jameson and ‘The Villain’ Marty Scurll will tangle with Kenny King.

Champion Izaiah Zane will defend his Digital Media Title and the ACW Tag-Team Champions Da Russell Twins.

Before the show gets underway, there will be a seminar from 11 am to 1 pm, led by Gabe Sapolsky. Rising talent from across the Caribbean will get first-hand insight from one of the sharpest minds in professional wrestling today.

And today starting at 5 pm at the Seagrapes Plaza, Prince Charles Drive, Henry will conduct a kids strength and conditioning clinic for ages 8-18. They will be provided with tips on speed, conditioning, strength training, stretching, agility drills and technique.