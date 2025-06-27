UWI induction and awards ceremony

THE University of the West Indies School of Clinical Medicine and Research held its induction and awards ceremony on monday.

Dr Dashawn Saunders was the mistress of ceremony, with music by police and defence force bands.

The invocation was given by Dr Miguel Bowe, named outstanding student of the class of 2025.

Minister of Education Glenys Hanna Martin and Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Michael Darville both spoke during the ceremony.

The keynote address was given by Dr Khristine Parker-Curling, associate lecturer, internist and endocrinologist.

Dr Anneka Minnis picked up a double award - winning the Dr Anthony Regis Award for the most outstanding student in the final MB BS examinations and the Dr Cecil M Bethel The director, Dr Corinne Sinquee-Brown, said UWI has produced 720 new doctors in its 28 years of operation here.

Dr Sinquee-Brown, who retires at the end of July and will hand over to Dr Sabriquet Pinder Butler, said UWI’s level of performance in comparison to other sites was “mind boggling”.

She told the newest doctors: “I am extremely proud of you and must congratulate you on your outstanding performance.”

She urged the graduates: “Aim to be compassionate, respectful, dedicated and committed to make a difference. Remember to pay forward and offer a helping hand to someone in honour of the help someone else gave you.”