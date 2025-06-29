FAU and Island School partner to launch queen conch conservation project in Eleuthera

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

Florida Atlantic University's Harbor Branch Institute has received a grant from the Longer Tables Fund to develop a community-based aquaculture facility for conservation and restoration queen conch on Eleuthera.

In partnership with The Island School’s Cape Eleuthera Institute (CEI), the initiative—Queen Conch Conservancy: A Community-Based Aquaculture Restoration Project—aims to support the long-term survival of the species.

Harbor Branch’s Queen Conch Lab (QCL) is working to establish a community-based queen conch farm in every Caribbean country and is expanding its community-based farming program into The Bahamas

In partnership with CEI, the project will create a Queen Conch Mobile Lab to raise 2,000 juveniles annually, while providing staff training, education for over 1,000 students, and outreach to 10,000 Eleuthera residents on sustainable fishing and job skills.

“We are so pleased to be partnering with Harbor Branch’s Queen Conch Lab and Chef José Andrés’ Longer Tables Fund to address a critical concern in our local environment and the community – the conservation and restoration of the queen conch population,” said Chris Maxey, founder and head of school of The Island School.

“The project fits squarely into our mission of conducting innovative, cutting-edge environmental research, and sharing and applying what we learn to sustainable solutions within our community.”

The Longer Tables Fund, launched by Chef José Andrés with support from the Bezos Courage and Civility Award, supports innovative food-based solutions that strengthen communities and promote a more inclusive, resilient future.

“I believe food has the incredible power to nourish communities, sustain livelihoods, and create a healthier planet,” said Mr Andrés.

“That’s why I am so excited for how this new partnership will restore healthy conch populations and improve sustainable fishing methods.”

“The Queen Conch Lab is showing us what it looks like when science, community and food come together to build a better future – this is what it means to build longer tables.”

The Longer Tables Fund is the latest to join QCL’s network of supporters.

Over the past six years, QCL has received nearly $6 million in support from partners such as Builders Vision, the Moore Bahamas Foundation, Saltonstall-Kennedy NOAA Fisheries, the US Department of Agriculture, Agricultural Research Service, and the Bahamas National Trust.

“We are thrilled to partner with José Andrés, the Longer Tables Fund, The Island School, and the community of Eleuthera to help grow and restore the queen conch, which is significant to the local ecosystem and a vital resource and cultural touchstone for the island,” said Megan Davis, Ph.D., director of the QCL, and a research professor of aquaculture and stock enhancement at FAU Harbor Branch.

“This collaboration supports working together as a community to ensure the queen conch is there for generations to come, and there is much more work to be done.”