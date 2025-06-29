Man accused of molesting step-granddaughter granted $9k bail

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 52-year-old man was granted bail on Friday after he was accused of molesting his step granddaughter twice in the last six months.

The accused, whose name is being withheld to protect the identity of the minor, was arraigned on two counts of indecent assault before Assistant Chief Magistrate Carolyn Vogt Evans.

Prosecutors allege that between April 1 and 30, the defendant touched the girl’s breast and privates at a residence in New Providence.

The defendant is accused of groping the young girl again on May 31.

The man pleaded not guilty to the charges.

He was granted $9,000 bail with one or two sureties. As part of his bail conditions, the defendant was ordered not to contact the complainant or any witnesses in the case.

He must sign in at the Elizabeth Estates Police Station on the last Sunday of each month and will be fitted with an electronic monitoring device.

The defendant’s trial will begin on July 14.

Inspector S Coakley served as the prosecutor, while Alphonso Lewis represented the accused.