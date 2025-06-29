Man charged with murder of reserve inspector in RBC robbery

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 42-year-old man was charged on Friday with the murder of Reserve Inspector Lernex Williams during an armed robbery outside of RBC Palmdale earlier this month.

Ronald Telfort was arraigned on charges of murder and armed robbery before Senior Magistrate Shaka Serville.

Earlier this week, 44-year-old Antoinette Henfield was arraigned in connection with the same incident on a charge of accessory after the fact murder before Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley.

Prosecutors allege that Telfort shot and killed Inspector Williams with a handgun as he attempted to deliver deposit bags to RBC on Palmdale on June 15.

Telfort allegedly stole an RBC deposit bag containing $25,686.75 in assorted currency belonging to Esso Montrose Avenue and another deposit bag containing $12,877.35 in assorted currency belonging to Rubis Joe Farrington Road.

Williams, who previously lost his eldest son in 2020, is survived by two sons and a daughter. His nephew, Leshardo Stovell, described him as a generous and joyful man who was deeply loved by both his family and the wider police force.

The fallen officer’s murder prompted an island wide manhunt for his killers.

Telfort was not required to enter a plea at that time. He was informed that his matter will proceed to the Supreme Court via a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

He was also told of his right to apply for bail through the higher court.

During his arraignment, Telfort claimed that he received injuries from police while being detained.

The defendant will be remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until his VBI is potentially served on September 4.

Telfort is represented by Ryszard Humes. Inspector Cordero Farrington served as the prosecutor.