Man granted bail after gun, ammo allegedly found in car trunk

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was granted bail on Friday after he was accused of having a loaded gun in his car near Lady Slipper Drive last week.

Oswald Kerr, 46, was arraigned on charges of possession of unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition before Magistrate Lennox Coleby.

Prosecutors allege that the defendant was found with a black Taurus G2C 9mm pistol along with 12 rounds of ammunition recovered from the trunk of his 2013 Hyundai Sonata at Rainbow Plaza on June 24.

Kerr pleaded not guilty on the charges.

The defendant was granted bail at $7,500 with one or two sureties. Under the terms of his bail he must sign in at the Elizabeth Estates Police Station every Monday, Wednesday and Friday by 6pm. He will also be fitted with a monitoring device and must obey a 9pm to 7am curfew.

Kerr’s trial begins on August 25.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Lincoln McKenzie served as the prosecutor.