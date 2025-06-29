Mitchell slams FNM candidate rollout as ‘unimpressively flat’

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Chairman Fred Mitchell has criticized the Free National Movement’s (FNM) unveiling of its first slate of ratified candidates for the next general election, describing the event as “unimpressively flat” and its leader as “not ready to govern.”

In a statement on Friday, Mr Mitchell accused FNM leader Michael Pintard of dominating the selection process, alleging he hand-picked a “buggy load of recycled rejects” and surrounded himself with a “divisive small clique of favourites.”

“Michael Pintard and the FNM can not be taken seriously,” the statement read.

Mr Mitchell continued: “If the noted comedian thinks leading one of the greatest little countries in the world is a child's play, the people of the Bahamas are set to show him better at the polls. The nation waited on an overdue and over hyped FNM Rollout that fell unimpressively flat.”

The FNM ratified 17 candidates on Thursday night during a rally-style event at the party’s Mackey Street headquarters, drawing a medium-sized crowd.

The slate featured a mix of new faces and returning political figures, including two incumbents and six former Members of Parliament from the Minnis administration.

Among those ratified was former Democratic National Alliance leader Arinthia Komolafe, who will run on the FNM’s ticket in the Carmichael constituency.

The PLP chairman added Bahamian people will remember the failures of the previous FNM administration, adding the rollout spoke “loud and clear” the FNM has gotten worse under Mr Pintard.

Mr Mitchell emphasized the PLP will remain focused on the job they were elected to do and believed most Bahamians are in a better position now than four years ago.

Mr Mitchell said: “The choice is clear - Prime Minister Davis and the PLP are working to create even more meaningful opportunities for Bahamians while Michael Pintard and his failed band of FNMs are shamelessly disorganized and desperate for power. We call on Bahamians to keep them out.”