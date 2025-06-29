Mitchell slams FNM candidate rollout as ‘unimpressively flat’

By EARYEL BOWLEG
Tribune Staff Reporter
ebowleg@tribunemedia.net
Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Chairman Fred Mitchell has criticized the Free National Movement’s (FNM) unveiling of its first slate of ratified candidates for the next general election, describing the event as “unimpressively flat” and its leader as “not ready to govern.”
In a statement on Friday, Mr Mitchell accused FNM leader Michael Pintard of dominating the selection process, alleging he hand-picked a “buggy load of recycled rejects” and surrounded himself with a “divisive small clique of favourites.”
“Michael Pintard and the FNM can not be taken seriously,” the statement read.
Mr Mitchell continued: “If the noted comedian thinks leading one of the greatest little countries in the world is a child's play, the people of the Bahamas are set to show him better at the polls. The nation waited on an overdue and over hyped FNM Rollout that fell unimpressively flat.”
The FNM ratified 17 candidates on Thursday night during a rally-style event at the party’s Mackey Street headquarters, drawing a medium-sized crowd.
The slate featured a mix of new faces and returning political figures, including two incumbents and six former Members of Parliament from the Minnis administration.
Among those ratified was former Democratic National Alliance leader Arinthia Komolafe, who will run on the FNM’s ticket in the Carmichael constituency.
The PLP chairman added Bahamian people will remember the failures of the previous FNM administration, adding the rollout spoke “loud and clear” the FNM has gotten worse under Mr Pintard.
Mr Mitchell emphasized the PLP will remain focused on the job they were elected to do and believed most Bahamians are in a better position now than four years ago.
Mr Mitchell said: “The choice is clear - Prime Minister Davis and the PLP are working to create even more meaningful opportunities for Bahamians while Michael Pintard and his failed band of FNMs are shamelessly disorganized and desperate for power. We call on Bahamians to keep them out.”
Comments
Porcupine 10 hours, 29 minutes ago
There is nothing, absolutely nothing to be gained by listening to the words of any PLP operative, let alone a failure of a "leader" such as Mitchel. The utter nerve of this (man?) to speak disparagingly of the other political party which is nearly identical to the other worthless political party of this failed state of The Bahamas. Just by virtue of the fact that Mitchel is even in office suggests that this country has little to no future. Like the US, we have no moral compass, a gang of thieves in political office and nothing but bullshite and lies coming from their mouths. When Mitchel calls the FNM candidates a "buggy load of recycled rejects" what term could he possibly use for the present PLP administration that he is a member of? A national (leader) who uses those words is an absolutely disgusting petulant little person who has not the intellect, temperament, nor maturity to lead anyone.
Mr Mitchell said: “The choice is clear - Prime Minister Davis and the PLP are working to create even more meaningful opportunities for Bahamians while Michael Pintard and his failed band of FNMs are shamelessly disorganized and desperate for power. We call on Bahamians to keep them out.” Certainly, Bahamians can do better than what we've got. None of these jokers deserve anything from The People. They are all losers.
whatsup 6 hours, 34 minutes ago
Lil Phil and his cronies are ruining our country with their corruption and greed
whatsup 6 hours, 31 minutes ago
A 42 year old man was charged for the murder......Why can't The Tribune say HAITIAN? If he was American, you can bet they would report that. Haitians are committing too much crime in our country
TalRussell 3 hours, 41 minutes ago
Then there's those robotically engineered at ready to offload: -- **If only there were no Haitians"" --- (most of all) of the colony's wider problems -- could be done-away-with. -- Yes?
