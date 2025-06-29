Murder charges dropped against teen in 2022 baby shower shooting

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

An 18-year-old man had murder and attempted murder charges dropped on Thursday after a witness gave testimony into the fatal 2022 baby shower shooting.

Kobe Taylor appeared before Justice Jeanine Weech Gomez as his trial for murder and three counts of attempted murder continued in the Supreme Court.

Prosecutors alleged that a gray car pulled up at a home on Stack Avenue in Nassau Village, New Providence where a baby shower was underway on August 21, 2022.

Two gunmen emerged from the car and opened fire.

The shooting left Jaordly Avril, 21, dead and injured Perry Johnson, Tyrone Smith and Darron Rolle.

Following the testimony of a police inspector, the prosecution dropped its charges.

As such Justice Weech-Gomez dismissed the nine person jury who was hearing evidence in the case.

Taylor was represented by Bjorn Ferguson and Ciji Smith-Curry.