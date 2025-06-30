Annual pre-Independence Day Beat Retreat

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

CROWDS in Bahamian colours swarmed Rawson and Parliament Squares on Sunday as the RBPF and RBDF held the annual Beat Retreat in the lead-up to this year’s Independence Day.

Bahamians young and old proudly waved flags and watched the parade yesterday evening.

Among those in attendance were Governor General Dame Cynthia “Mother” Pratt, Defence Force Commodore Floyd Moxey, and Minister of National Security Wayne Munroe.

Parents and well-wishers were captivated by a musical performance titled crime doesn’t pay performed by the enthusiastic choir of Yellow Elder Primary.

Tributes were also paid to the late Bahamian legend Elon Moxey, who passed at age 76 in March, with renditions of “Oh Andros”, “Catch the Crab” and “Family Reunion”.

The night was capped off with a flag lowering ceremony at sunset.