Decathlete Kendrick ‘Bionic Man’ Thompson bounces back in action

AFTER surviving a boat accident and a shark bite that prevented him from competing last year, decathlete Kendrick Thompson, now known as the “Bionic Man,” has shown his resilience and fortitude to bounce back.

The 27-year-old Fresh Creek, Central Andros native has been working out under the supervision of his coach Wendell Collie in pursuit of his return to the international scene this year.

Having already made his season debut last month, Thompson left town on Sunday for Talence, France where he will compete in the Decastar at the Pierre Paul Bernard Stadium on Saturday and Sunday.

He received the endorsement of the Bahamas Association of Athletic Associations on Friday at the Thomas A. Robinson Track and Field Stadium.

BAAA president Drumeco Archer presented him with a Bahamas team gear to compete in.

“I’ve always said that the strength of our programme is the diversity of our programme,” Archer said.

“When you look at the kind of athletes that we have been producing over the years from the hurdles to the sprints, high jump vertical and horizontal, we’re seeing some amazing things. “But I think what adds to the dimension of our programme is now the introduction of world class decathletes and multi-events athletes.”

In endorsing Thompson, Archer said they have seen an athlete in Thompson, who began his journey winning the multi-event at the CARIFTA Games, running just as fast in the 200m as the competitors in the open division.

“That’s a demonstration of a phenomenal talent,” Archer pointed out.

“I have already seen the progression of Kendrick Thompson. He has exceeded the 8,000-point mark, which places him at the top of the podium scale.

“So I’m looking forward to him doing immensely well, not only in this competition, but at the World Championships.”

Archer said he doesn’t see why Thompson, who coaches around the world have predicted as the potential to be an international medallist, can not win a medal at the World Championships in Tokyo, Japan in September or the Olympic Games in 2028 in Los Angeles, California.

Following his season opening performance at the Mösle-Stadium, Götzis, Austria from May 31-June 1, Thompson accumulated a total of 8,063 points that has him sitting in the 20th spot on the world list. The qualifying standard for the World Championships is 8,550 points to be one the top 25 competitors on the list. As he heads to France this week, Thompson is hoping to improve on his performance and eventually surpass the standard. “I’m really excited about this meet. I know I’m going to be very well,” said Thompson, who has a personal best of 8,182 he posted in 2023 as the previous national record before it was erased by Ken Mullings’ total of 8,226 at the 2024 Olympics Games in Paris, France.

“I just have to be focused and determined as I am. So far, I’m in the best shape of my life and I just want to prove to the world that Kendrick Thompson is back.”

After surviving the two boat accidents where he got hit in head by a propeller and on his arm and he was bitten by a shark, Thompson admitted that in order for him to excel in track and field, he needed to stay out of the water.

“I decided to log back into track and field, do my rehab in February,” he said. “Since then, I’ve seen tremendous improvement in performances and I’m really excited to show it off.”

At his debut in Götzis, Austria, Thompson noted that he was nursing a slight hamstring that prevented him from performing at his best. But he noted that he’s much better prepared for the meet this week.

Based on all that Thompson has gone through, Archer said they can now call him the “Bionic Man” to be able to overcome all of the setbacks he encountered to be able to return to compete again.

Archer thanked the Bahamas Government for their financial support of the BAAA and its athletes, especially Thompson, who travel to the various international meets to represent the country outside of the national team.

Thompson, in response, thanked the BAAA, the Government, coach Collie, Laura Charlton and Kermit Taylor for their assistance in helping him to get back on track.

He indicated that he was hoping that Mullings would have been around because they help each other to strive to reach the next level. But with Mullings nursing an injury, Thompson said he’s eager to carry the Bahamian flag this year.