FNMs ‘chose Moss - but got Henfield’

BY LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

EXECUTIVES of the Free National Movement’s South Beach Constituency Association have criticised the party’s leadership for ignoring their candidate recommendations for the upcoming general election, saying they were completely “caught off guard” by the party’s decision to ratify Darren Henfield for the seat instead.

Several executives, speaking to The Tribune anonymously yesterday, claimed the association sent two letters to party officials endorsing former Senator Jamal Moss as their preferred candidate.

They said the endorsement came after interviewing five aspiring candidates, including Mr Henfield, the former MP for North Abaco, who was the last to be interviewed.

The Tribune understands that executives evaluated each aspirant, weighing their strengths and weaknesses, but ultimately chose Mr Moss, the party’s national vice chairman, believing he had the strongest vision for the South Beach constituency.

“We chose Mr Moss and they send this man at the last minute for us to hear him when we had already submitted the name and I didn’t think it was right. He came at the last minute but we kind of figured it out...” said one association member. “They totally disregarded our wishes.”

According to members, they only learned that Mr Henfield would be ratified hours before the announcement.

Many said they had little personal knowledge of Mr Henfield, and while they held no ill will toward him, they felt blindsided by the party’s lack of communication.

“It was not tasteful at all,” another FNM association member added. “We totally was taken off guard - a lot of us because we couldn’t believe that they would have disregarded our decision without consulting us.”

They said the constituency has been disrespected before, but at least in the past, they were informed of the party’s plans days in advance.

“Like I say, I am an FNM. I support leadership but it’s the way how they did it but the point is to meet with us, hear us and then try to convince us as to the reason why y’all didn’t choose Mr Moss.”

FNM chairman Dr Duane Sands recently suggested Mr Henfield was selected to run in South Beach because the party wanted to give others a chance and believed he could serve effectively there.

He acknowledged Mr Henfield’s grassroots ties to Abaco but said the former MP agreed to contest South Beach as a team player, describing him as a “true soldier” willing to serve wherever he is needed.

However, some members told The Tribune yesterday that they are now unsure whether they will support the FNM in the next general election or campaign for Mr Henfield.

One first-time executive member even said she is reconsidering her role on the constituency’s executive team.

The Tribune understands a meeting with the association’s 15-member executive team is expected to be held this week.

This is not the first occasion when there has been tension between the FNM’s leadership and some of its constituency associations over candidate selections.

The ratification of Chief Councillor Jeremy Sweeting for Central and South Abaco recently prompted the resignation of local FNM branch chairman Roscoe Thompson.

Meanwhile, the FNM’s Killarney Constituency Association has publicly criticised the party’s decision to deny former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis’ re-nomination, warning the move could cost the party the seat.