GAIN AN EDGE: Montayanna Major - Moving with purpose

For Montayanna Major, movement is more than a function of the human body, it’s a window into healing, empowerment, and change. As a recipient of the TK Foundation Technical Scholarship from Lyford Cay Foundations, Montayanna pursued a Bachelor’s degree in kinesiology at Acadia University with a vision that extends far beyond her graduation in 2025.

“I’ve always been fascinated by how each movement, function, and response of the body works in harmony,” she shared. “But beyond that, there’s a deeper purpose. My driving force comes from wanting to empower others through knowledge, care, and compassion.”

This passion was sparked in high school and has only grown stronger with her academic journey. Her goal: to become an occupational therapist and specialise in early intervention for children with neurodivergence, particularly autism.

Montayanna is determined to be part of the solution. Through research, advocacy, and education, she hopes to dismantle stigma and build systems that better serve children and families. Her ultimate vision is to help shape an inclusive society, one that celebrates, rather than marginalises, neurological differences.

“When I return home, I want to see a transformation in how we approach education for children with special needs,” she said. “By equipping families, educators, and communities with knowledge and resources, I hope to create pathways for a more compassionate and empowered future for Bahamian children.”

Her journey hasn’t been without challenges. Reflecting on her second year at Acadia, Montayanna described it as “an academic roller coaster” filled with demanding courses like Biomechanics and Human Physiology. Even amidst the rigour, she leaned into growth, becoming First Aid Certified, exploring psychology courses to deepen her knowledge, and even embracing new experiences like Nordic walking.

She said: “I went out of my comfort zone and embraced every curve ball thrown at me. I’m grateful for everything I’ve experienced, it’s helped me become a stronger individual.” Montayanna also aims to pursue a master’s degree in Occupational Therapy.

“My personal mantra is: There is purpose behind all pressures,” she shared. “Whenever life feels overwhelming, I remind myself that I’m not walking this path idly. I’m working toward something bigger than myself.”

With a vision grounded in service and empathy, Montayanna Major is well on her way to helping The Bahamas move forward, one purposeful step at a time.

