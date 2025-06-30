Minnis: I am the leader this moment requires

BY PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

AMID ongoing speculation about his political future, former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis told his Killarney constituents on Friday that he won’t be “pushed aside” when there’s still work to be done—declaring himself the leader “this moment requires”.

Dr Minnis made the remarks while addressing longtime supporters at Twisted Lime, where he officially launched what he called the “Killarney Strong Movement”.

While he did not confirm whether he intends to run as an independent or under the Free National Movement’s banner, Dr Minnis continued his public campaign to shore up support.

He said at the event: “Killarney isn’t looking for a new name. We’re building on a trusted legacy. While some talk of renewal, we’re talking results. I’ve never been afraid to lead. And I won’t be pushed aside when there’s still work to be done.”

Dr Minnis, who spearheaded the completion of the New Providence Local Government report during his administration in 2019, emphasised the need for systemic change.

He said that despite mounting speculation about party decisions and future nominations, he remains unfazed, with his focus firmly set on improving Killarney.

“I may not fit the mould others prefer, but I’m exactly the leader this moment requires,” he added. “I’m not here to play politics. I’m here to protect progress and deliver results. Killarney stays with Minnis—because they know what leadership looks like.”

The Killarney constituency, long considered an FNM stronghold, is now positioned to be one of the most hotly contested battlegrounds in the country.

Dr Minnis remains a popular figure in the area, and his candidacy, outside the party’s endorsement, will prompt speculation about whether he could fracture the FNM’s base and split the vote.

Asked whether he intends to run as an independent, Dr Minnis has repeatedly dodged the question, only telling The Tribune that it was “safe to say” he would run.

Also at Friday’s event, he announced two tech-driven initiatives - one a social governance platform that will allow residents to report and track infrastructure and service issues in real time, and the other a plan to implement CCTV and Ring doorbell surveillance across Killarney to enhance safety.

“This is more than politics. This is progress,” Dr Minnis said.