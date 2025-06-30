Minnis: I am the leader this moment requires

BY PAVEL BAILEY
Tribune Staff Reporter
pbailey@tribunemedia.net
AMID ongoing speculation about his political future, former Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis told his Killarney constituents on Friday that he won’t be “pushed aside” when there’s still work to be done—declaring himself the leader “this moment requires”.
Dr Minnis made the remarks while addressing longtime supporters at Twisted Lime, where he officially launched what he called the “Killarney Strong Movement”.
While he did not confirm whether he intends to run as an independent or under the Free National Movement’s banner, Dr Minnis continued his public campaign to shore up support.
He said at the event: “Killarney isn’t looking for a new name. We’re building on a trusted legacy. While some talk of renewal, we’re talking results. I’ve never been afraid to lead. And I won’t be pushed aside when there’s still work to be done.”
Dr Minnis, who spearheaded the completion of the New Providence Local Government report during his administration in 2019, emphasised the need for systemic change.
He said that despite mounting speculation about party decisions and future nominations, he remains unfazed, with his focus firmly set on improving Killarney.
“I may not fit the mould others prefer, but I’m exactly the leader this moment requires,” he added. “I’m not here to play politics. I’m here to protect progress and deliver results. Killarney stays with Minnis—because they know what leadership looks like.”
The Killarney constituency, long considered an FNM stronghold, is now positioned to be one of the most hotly contested battlegrounds in the country.
Dr Minnis remains a popular figure in the area, and his candidacy, outside the party’s endorsement, will prompt speculation about whether he could fracture the FNM’s base and split the vote.
Asked whether he intends to run as an independent, Dr Minnis has repeatedly dodged the question, only telling The Tribune that it was “safe to say” he would run.
Also at Friday’s event, he announced two tech-driven initiatives - one a social governance platform that will allow residents to report and track infrastructure and service issues in real time, and the other a plan to implement CCTV and Ring doorbell surveillance across Killarney to enhance safety.
“This is more than politics. This is progress,” Dr Minnis said.
Comments
JackArawak 2 hours, 57 minutes ago
Hubert, if you're leading the FNM, I'll vote COI. You need to exit the stage you worthless duck.
tetelestai 2 hours, 46 minutes ago
Don't be daft.
The purpose of elections is to win. 1) The FNM stands a much better chance of winning Killarney with Minnis in the caucus as opposed to his running as an independent (in fact, the FNM will lose Killarney if Minnis runs as an independent, as he will siphon FNM votes); and 2) There is not a voter in any constituency that will say: "you know, I was going to vote FNM in Marathon, but because Minnis is still with the FNM, then I am going to vote PLP."
Pintard needs to be the leader that he pretends to be and give the nomination to Minnis.
Dawes 2 hours, 31 minutes ago
If Minnis were leader of the FNM, there are people in Marathon who won't vote FNM. He lost the general election then lost the FNM leadership and now all of a sudden has the answers. Due to the way he has handled not being the leader (after resigning and then losing a vote), FNM should ditch him. This will most probably mean a PLP will win Killarney, but the issues Minnis brings if allowed to run for FNM is too much. He had 2,501 votes in 2021 against 4,186 in 2017, so many in Killarney did not want him
DEDDIE 2 hours, 35 minutes ago
I can never understand why politics is so attractive. It can't be the money because politics don't pay well. It is sad that all of our previous leaders have to be kicked out.
Twocent 1 hour, 51 minutes ago
FNM did not give us transparency. PLP did not give us transparency. The only person who might have done so got threatened and was made to step down by MURDER ! The grip on this nation is EVIL !
Sign in to comment
OpenID