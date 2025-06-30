Sports Calendar: June 2025

MILLER’S FUNERAL

THE funeral service for the late Harry Wenzel Miller, a former outstanding softball player, is all set to take place at 11am Saturday, July 5 at St Michael’s Methodist Church on Churchill Avenue.

His interment will follow at the Western Cemetery. Miller, married to Moria Sweeting-Miller, is the father of Theresa Miller-Tynes, a former outstanding female softball player. His other children are Pamela Miller, Patrice Miller-King, Monique Sweeting-Miller, Jennifer Ferguson-Miller, Ashley Miller-King and Roberto Miller.

SUMMER FEST TOURNEY

THE Crusaders/Warhawks Volleyball Club, in conjunction with the Bahamas Volleyball Federation, is scheduled to host its inaugural Summer Fest Beach Volleyball Tournament from July 10-13 in Rolleville, Exuma.

The tournament, sponsored by Fidelity and Rubis, will feature a men’s 2-on-2 and women’s 3-on-3 format.

Cash prizes of $1,000 will be awarded for the winners and $500 for the runners-up in both divisions.

Interested teams are urged to call 422-4550 or 801-3131 for more details.

SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY CAMP

THE Southern University is all set to host a free basketball camp at the Agape Grace Gym from July 7-8.

The camp is designed for boys from grades 7-12. All participating players must bring their own food and drinks. Interested campers are urged to contact coach Stephen Johnson at 1-242-577-1035.





GOLF STRIKERS CHALLENGE

THE Strikers’ Three Club Challenge is slated to be held from July 11-13 at the Bahamas Golf Federation Driving Range at the Baillou Hills Sporting Complex with a shotgun start at noon each day.

The 18-holes event will be played in three different divisions with $2,500 in cash prizes for first, second and third-place finishes as well as the closest to the pin finisher.

Registration is required. For more information, persons can contact Swanno at 242-376-0811. The registration fee is $150 per person, which includes the green fees for two days, plus food and drinks.

PEACE ON DA STREET FAMILY NIGHT

PLANS are underway for the staging of the Peace on Da Streets’ Basketball Classics’ Road to 30 years of existence.

The event, being organised by the Hope Center under the theme “Shooting hoops instead of guns,” is slated to be held from July 14-19 at the Michael ‘Scooter’ Reid Basketball Center.

The highlight of the event will be the Family Night, scheduled for Sunday, July 20 at the Kendal Isaacs Gymnasium when the finals in all of the divisions will take place, starting at 3pm.

There will also be the Mr Ship It Three-point shootout and the Joe’s Slam Dunk Contest.

The night will conclude with the exciting Clergy versus Politicians match-up.

VOLLEYBALL BBSF TOURNAMENT

THE Bahamas Baptist Sports Federation is slated to hold a meeting 5pm Saturday at its office at the Bahamas Baptist College for all churches interested in participating in its co-ed volleyball tournament. The tournament will take place from July 18-19 at the CI Gibson Gymnasium. The registration fee is $200 per team for a roster of 12 players, which includes a mixture of men and women.

BOXING FUNDRAISER

THE Boxing Federation of the Bahamas is planning to host a souse out as a fundraiser on Saturday, August 2, at the National Boxing Training Center, Blue Hill Sports Complex.

The event is scheduled to take place from 9am to 3pm with chicken pig feet and sheep tongue with Johnnycake or rolls on the menu for a donation of $15.

Soft drinks, potato, coconut and zucchini breads will also be on sale. This is part of our effort to meet our goal of $60,000, according to federation president Vincent Strachan. “We are seeking your support by purchasing tickets and additional donations of food items, if possible,” Strachan said.

The 15 members are expected to participate in The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Championships in St Lucia from August 1-3.

The team is expected to depart July 31 and would remain there for a training camp with the St Lucia national boxing team. They would depart for Georgetown, Guyana from August 14-18 for the school boys and girls championship and seniors.

They would remain in Guyana for another training camp until August 27.

Then will head to St Maarten, for The Battle Of The Islands Championships. The team would return home on September 2.

SPECIAL OLYMPICS

SPECIAL Olympics Bahamas is scheduled to hold their annual raffle grill fun day fundraiser on Saturday, August 16 from 11:30am to 6pm at the Stapledon School Grounds on Dolphin Drive.

Dinners will include chicken, steak, fish, hot dogs, burgers, pastries and soft drinks. Domino’s, Connect 4 and basketball games will be played during the day. Interested persons are urged to call 426-0233, 477-0304 or 359-3558 for information on ticket purchases.