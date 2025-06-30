Woman killed and child injured in triple shooting

ONE woman is dead and a woman and a child are injured after a shooting on Sunday night.

The shooting took place shortly before 10pm opposite Columbus Primary School in the Wulff Road area.

Police said that one woman had died of her injuries at the scene, while two more had been taken to hospital for treatment – one woman and one boy.

Police press liaison Chief Supt Sheria King, speaking at the scene, said that the three victims were at a residence on the porch when two males came from a southern direction on foot and opened fire.

The condition of the injured victims was not known at the time of going to press. Chief Supt King said at the scene that it was early in the investigation.

Chief Supt King urged people to find other ways to resolve conflicts – and called on anyone with information to contact police at 911, 919 or CID “to bring justice to the family of this victim”.