11th Annual Sands Golf Tournament set for May 4 at the Reef Golf Course

FREEPORT, Grand Bahama – The 11th Annual Sands Golf Tournament is scheduled for Sunday, May 4, at the Reef Golf Course.

The tournament, which began over a decade ago and resumed last year after a four-year hiatus, continues to attract both experienced and casual golfers from across the island.

Last year’s event drew 52 players, with notable wins going to Dave Storoschuk and Paul Bowe, who clinched the net title with a final score of 56.9. Anthony Sam took closest to the pin, while Glen Volkes and Sue Urban earned lowest net. Hop Sing and Lorna Taylor walked away with the lowest gross score.

The tournament will follow the same blind draw, team scramble format, with a 9am shotgun start. Prizes will be awarded in several categories, including Men’s Net (1st, 2nd, 3rd), Ladies Net, Men’s Low Gross (1st, 2nd), Longest Drive, and Closest to the Pin.

Robbie Butler, Grand Bahama purchasing manager for Bahamian Brewery and Beverage Co., said the brewery is proud to continue the tradition of hosting the tournament.

“The Sands Tournament has become a staple event that our regulars look forward to year after year,” said Butler. “It’s not just about the competition – it’s the camaraderie, the laughter, the familiar faces. We’re proud to continue this tradition and invite new golfers to come out and enjoy the experience.”

Entry fee is $95, and registration will take place at the Reef Clubhouse on Friday, May 2, from 12pm to 5pm.

Golfers are asked to call the Reef in advance to have their name added to the reserve list, as participation is limited to 48 players.

Certified handicaps are required, and team pairings will be based on a blind draw between low and high handicap entrants. Each team must contribute a minimum of six drives per player. Teams will only be eligible to win either a gross or a net prize.

Final preparations are being made for the event, which culminates in a Sands Beer afterparty and awards ceremony.

“It’s a great time for us to give back to our faithful customers, and Mr. James “Jimmy” Sands will be joining in on the fun,” noted Buler.

“We have been successful because of so many in this community, and as we know sport really brings us all together.”

For more information, contact the Reef Golf Course directly to participate and play.