30-month jail sentence for possession of loaded gun

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was sentenced to 30 months in prison yesterday after admitting he had a loaded gun in a car on Cowpen Road.

Thaddeus Burrows, 29, pleaded guilty to possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition before Magistrate Lennox Coleby.

He was previously charged with John Smith, also known as “Wayne Demeritte,” 25, and Tariq Flowers, 24, for the same offences.

The three were arrested during a routine traffic stop on November 29, 2023, after officers reportedly found a brown Canik pistol and 11 rounds of ammunition in their vehicle.

Earlier this week, Burrows was sentenced to one year in prison for breaching his bail conditions by failing to sign in at his local police station for 68 days.

He has now reversed his original plea and admitted to the gun charges, receiving 30 months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

His two co-accused will return to court at a later date.

Inspector Lincoln McKenzie was the prosecutor.