Bahamas Baseball Association: ‘These are the plans we have for 2025’

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

In a comprehensive plan that will cater to its players from the youth to the senior league, the Bahamas Baseball Association is confident that The Bahamas will gain enough points to be able to compete on its own at the major international competition.

Newly elected president Clarence McKenzie, secretary general Theodore Sweeting, Shane Albury and umpire-in-chief Martin “Pork” Burrows, representing the National Sports Authority, revealed the plans at a press conference yesterday.

It was the first official press briefing by the newly elected board, which was voted into office in December, but has already made significant strides with some of its member associations in the Family Islands.

McKenzie, who has been island hopping staging mini clinics and tournaments in Eleuthera and with another one set for Long Island this weekend, said this is one of the most active sporting calendars in the history of the BBA. “These are the plans we have for 2025,” he said.

“We have been working since the moment we were elected and trusted by the membership. This is a snapshot of what we are looking for.”

Some of the plans, according to McKenzie, are ongoing activities and others are new ones they hope to initiate during the course of the year for not just baseball, but softball as well.

Andre Rodgers Baseball

Stadium

Burrows, the manager of the Andre Rodgers Baseball Stadium, said they are in contact with Major League Baseball to get the stadium ready to host some major international competition.

“Once that is done, then we are open to invite some major leagues and college teams to come and host their training camps and/or hold tournaments,” he said. “That would be a plus for the NSA. We welcome that.”

Sweeting revealed that Murray Cook, one of MLB’s officials, should have already been in town, but his trip has been postponed to May 28-29 when he will be in town to inspect the stadium for MLB.

Mini Island

Tournaments

With no baseball played in some of the Family Islands, McKenzie said it was the mandate of his executive team to introduce the sport and also to strengthen those islands that played before.

“We are having a series of mini tournaments on the islands, as directed by the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture for the development of the sport in the Family Islands,” McKenzie said.