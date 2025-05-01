Bahamasair agrees to new industrial agreement with Public Managers Union

By KEILE CAMPBELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

kcampbell@tribunemedia.net

MIDDLE managers at Bahamasair expect to benefit from incoming salary adjustments, performance incentives, and expected travel benefits after a new industrial agreement was signed between the national carrier Bahamasair and the Public Managers Union (PMU).

At the signing yesterday, it was revealed that the agreement marks an update in employment, addressing financial realities and long-term career support for mid-tier staff as PMU President Leslie Munnings emphasised that the deal is not just about money.

“The Union will, over the next several months, be working with HR to perhaps fine-tune the performance appraisal system,” Mr Munnings said. “The signing of this agreement with Bahamasair makes the fourth agreement which this team promised and has successfully executed across four entities in less than three years.”

The agreement also introduces allowances that facilitate airline operations, formal recognition of long-serving staff, and support for the academic development of career-minded individuals.

Other benefits include an evaluation of the mobile phone plan, the introduction of operational allowances, and an institutionalized communication process.

Bahamasair Chair of the Board Tanya Pratt was noted for her particularly active role in the process, especially towards the final stages of negotiation with a hands-on involvement, which was underlined while both current and former contributors were marked for appreciation towards efforts.