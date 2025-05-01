CARIFTA athletes and coaches celebrated

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

THE Bahamian CARIFTA Games athletes were celebrated yesterday in the House of Assembly, with parliamentarians from both sides of the aisle rising to recognise their achievements.

The 120-member team, which dominated the 2025 CARIFTA Games in Trinidad and Tobago, were recognised for securing their seventh consecutive swimming championship, winning 74 medals in swimming and 37 medals in track and field.

Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Mario Bowleg praised athletes like 12-year-old Dexter Russell and Siona Campbell for their outstanding performances.

“Over the Easter holiday weekend, 120 Bahamian athletes draped in the bold colours of aquamarine, black and gold went to Trinidad and Tobago, not just as competitors, but as warriors of national pride. With every stride, stroke, jump, splash and throw, they carried the spirit of over 400,000 Bahamians on their shoulders, standing tall as beacon of unity, strength and purpose,” Mr Bowleg said yesterday.

“This is more than sports. It was a statement, a declaration and a reminder that the heart of the Bahamas beats loud and proud on any stage in an extraordinary display of commitment; the coordination of three chartered planes lifted this dream into the skies, a movement so powerful it could not be contained in numbers alone. This wasn’t just a team, it was a national force that invaded the southern Caribbean island.”

As a gesture of national appreciation, the government announced special rewards for the athletes, including complimentary phone devices, gift certificates, and potential summer employment opportunities with the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture.

Members of Parliament also joined in celebrating the team, shouting out their constituents and emphasising the athletes’ role in inspiring the nation and demonstrating the extraordinary capabilities of Bahamian youth on the international stage.