Collegiate golfer Tyesha Tynes leads Hastings College

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMIAN rising golfer Tyesha Tynes couldn’t ask for a better way to end her sophomore season for the Hastings College Lady Broncos women’s golf team.

At the CPAC Championships at the Centura Hills Golf Course in Cairo, Nebraska, from Monday to Tuesday, Tynes and teammate Kya Shatzer led the Lady Broncos with an overall score of +36 through three rounds. Both of their best scores were 81 after round three for 23rd overall as they helped Hastings College to finish 10th out of the 12 teams participating as they wrapped up their spring season.

“For the spring season, my season has improved from the fall season,” said Tynes in an interview with The Tribune.

“I think that was impressive for me, considering that the weather in the spring is a little more harsh than the fall. I adjusted to that so that was a big accomplishment for me in that condition. I ended up playing some really good golf for Hastings College.” The 19-year-old former junior national junior champion, said her season was one of the best she had since she started playing collegiate golf and so she was really proud of herself as the Lady Broncos’ number two seeded player.

Now that the season is over, Tynes said she’s wrapping up her classes as a major in Fine/Studio aert and a minor in construction management as she prepares to return home for the summer in about two weeks once school is closed.

“I’m an art major and right now I am painting ceramics and doing figure drawings,” she pointed out. “I love my art classes and I’ve really been improving in that area in my college career.”

With aspirations of becoming a high school art teacher and an artist on the side, if she doesn’t make it to the professional ranks of golf, Tynes said she hopes to remain focused on her gol ahead of her.

“I’m excited about the fall season coming up when we return to school in August, seeing that I’ve been improving in the spring season,” she reflected.

“I just want to make myself proud and to ensure that my family is proud of my achievements, both in the classroom and on the golf course.”

Tynes, the daughter of Nathalee and Tyrone Tynes, said she can’t wait for next month to be back home with her family and friends, especially her former classmates at St John’s College.

“I miss a lot of Bahamian food, so I guess I’m going to eat a lot,” said Tynes, who is already craving the delicious macaroni and cheese made by her grandmother Ruby Munroe.

At the same time, she intends to go out on the golf course as much as she can to sharpen her game and to get ready to play on her first Caribbean Amateur Golf Championship team for the ladies division.

“I’m done as a junior, swo I’m looking forward to playing on the senior team,” said Tynes, who was one of the top performers at the junior level. “I hope that I can make a contribution this time to the senior team.”

During the last tournament on the last day, Tynes said she learnt a valuable lesson that she hopes to carry through to the rest of her career.

“I didn’t start off strong, but I didn’t give up,” she insisted. “I had to really keep a good mindset and that helped me to shoot a lower score than if I had just given up.

“I didn’t give up. I kept a good attitude and that helped to finish with a really good low score.”

Hopefully it will be a lesson she carries with her for the rest of her life.