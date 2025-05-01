Excitement builds over the senior baseball league

By BRENT STUBBS

Chief Sports Editor

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

AFTER watching so many players leave the island for high school, college and the professional ranks, the New Providence Amateur Baseball League has decided to revitalise the senior league programme.

The NPABL, headed by Jeff “Sangy” Francis, reintroduced the league with a pre-season tournament over the weekend at the Andre Rodgers Baseball Stadium.

And while only four teams participated, Francis said it was a step in the right direction.

“All the guys who came out were very excited about playing senior league baseball,” Francis said. “We had some very exciting games.”

Francis’ Sharks won the tournament with a 14-0 shutout over the Reapers, managed by AJ Ferguson. A 15-year-old from Freedom Farm was the winning pitcher.

The Blue Power, managed by Ken Adderley, won third place over the Da Boyz, managed by Winston Seymour Jr.

With the pre-tournament over and done with, Francis said the focus will now switch to the formation of the league, which should start in about two weeks.

“We know that some of these teams may have to make some space on their rosters because once the players come home from school and they hear about the league, they will want to play,” Francis said.

“Other than that, we are encouraging the players to see if they can form at least another team or two. We would like to have at least six teams participate. But if we don’t get the extra teams, we will go with the four we have now.”

Francis said some people were skeptical about the pre-tournament getting off the ground, but they went to all lengths to make sure that it did.

Now he’s encouraging those still skeptical to come out and view the games when the league officially starts. He anticipates that there will be some fierce competition between the teams participating.