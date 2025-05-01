Sports calendar May 1

ROAD TO TOKYO

THE Silver Lightning Track Club is scheduled to hold its annual Track and Field Classic on Saturday, May 10, at the original Thomas A Robinson Track and Field Stadium, starting at 9am.

The event, dubbed the “Road to Tokyo,” will be used as a qualifier for athletes wishing to make Team Bahamas that will compete at the World Championships from September 13-21 in Tokyo, Japan.

Interested athletes can contact coach Rupert Gardiner at 821-2836 for more information.

BOCCE SPECIAL OLYMPICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

SPECIAL Olympics Bahamas has announced that its National Bocce Championships is scheduled for this weekend at Stapledon School. The championships is slated to get started 2:30pm Friday until 5:30pm and continue 9:15am Saturday to 3pm. The official opening ceremonies is set for 11am Saturday. Teams from Abaco, Grand Bahama and New Providence will be battling it out for supremacy. It’s free entry for all spectators. For more information, contact 359-3558 or 422-3184.

RED-LINE YOUTH CHAMPIONSHIPS

THE Red-Line Athletics Track Club has announced that there has been a slight change in the events and schedule for its fourth annual Youth Track Classic. The classic, open to competitors from ages under-seven to under-16, is scheduled for Saturday, starting at 10am and Sunday, starting at 1pm, at the Thomas A Robinson Track and Field Stadium.

The registration deadline is set for 5pm today. Athletes still interested in participating are urged to register at redlineathletics242@gmail and smnbutler@yahoo.com

PEACE ON DA STREET FAMILY NIGHT

PLANS are underway for the staging of the Peace on Da Streets’ Basketball Classics’ Road to 30 years of existence.

The event, being organised by the Hope Center under the theme “Shooting hoops instead of guns,” will be held from July 14-19 at the Michael ‘Scooter’ Reid Basketball Center.

The highlight of the event will be the Family Night, scheduled for Sunday, July 20 at the Kendal Isaacs Gymnasium when the finals in all of the divisions will take place, starting at 3pm.

There will also be the Mr Ship It Three-point shootout and the Joe’s Slam Dunk Contest.

The night will conclude with the exciting Clergy versus Politicians match-up.

Lots of prizes, including round trip tickets, will be up for grabs.

SPRING FLING INVITATIONAL

THE Fast Track Athletics Club is scheduled to hold its 4th annual Spring Fling at the Grand Bahama Sports Complex May 16-17.

The event is open to competitors from throughout The Bahamas.

The action is slated to begin at 5pm on Friday, May 16 and at 10am on Saturday, May 16. It promises to provide fast competition, perfect prep for championship season and an unmatched island atmosphere in Grand Bahama. For more information on the meet, persons can email fasttrackmanagement00@gmail.com