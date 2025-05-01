Teen accused of knifepoint robbery

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 15-year-old boy was remanded into custody yesterday after he was accused of robbing someone at knifepoint last week.

The teenage defendant, whose name is being withheld because he is a minor, was arraigned before Senior Magistrate Algernon Allen Jr on a charge of armed robbery.

The boy’s guardian was present during the arraignment.

Prosecutors allege that on April 26 in New Providence, the accused robbed Jayden Brown of a gold chain and coin set valued at $650 while armed with a knife.

The matter will proceed to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI). The defendant was advised of his right to apply for bail in the higher court.

He will be held at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services adolescent unit until his VBI is served on July 24.

Terrel Butler represented the accused. Sergeant 3004 Forbes was the prosecutor.