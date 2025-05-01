Woman admits to choking and beating her boyfriend’s one-year-old daughter

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 28-year-old woman was remanded to prison yesterday after admitting she choked and beat her boyfriend’s one-year-old daughter on Sunday.

Keva Rolle was arraigned before Assistant Chief Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans on a charge of cruelty to children.

While babysitting and riding in a car, Rolle reportedly beat the baby across her body and choked her after she reached for a Tampico bottle on April 27.

Upon witnessing the incident, the driver stopped the vehicle, took the child, and flagged down the nearest police officer.

Rolle pleaded guilty. Magistrate Vogt-Evans questioned her about the incident, but the defendant reportedly stared blankly and did not respond.

The child’s father asked the court for leniency during sentencing.

Assistant Superintendent S Coakley recommended a psychological evaluation, citing the defendant’s unusual behaviour in court.

Rolle was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services for evaluation and is expected to return to court on May 13.