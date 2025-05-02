$200m Exuma resort in planning approval

By Fay Simmons

Tribune Business Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

The controversial $200m Rosewood Exuma resort was yesterday said by its developer to have received the necessary approvals to proceed from the Town Planning Committee.

Felipe MacLean, Yntegra Group’s chief executive, said the Sampson Cay development has received approval for its master plan but is still waiting on environmental permissions from the Department of Environmental Planning and Protection (DEPP).

“We just received the approval from Town Planning for our master plan. So, we’re very happy with that and looking forward to finalising the process with DEPP on our application,” said Mr MacLean. “It’s still within the days that they review. We exchange different information with them, and we’re just letting the process run.”

He added that the project, which is expected to generate 400 jobs, already has a database of more than 100 Exuma residents who are interested in positions once the go-ahead to begin construction is received.

“We have a database that has north of 100 people interested in the project. As soon as we get our CEC (certficate of environmental clearance) from DEPP, we’re ready to start hiring people,” said Mr MacLean. He added that Exuma is the “perfect fit” for the luxury Rosewood resort and will employ the highest operational and environmental standards.

“I believe that the Exuma Cays is the destination that our project is the perfect fit for. With Rosewood Exuma we’re bringing quality over quantity. We’re bringing the highest standards, not only from the operational point of view, but also on our sustainable and environmental efforts,” he added.

Responding to criticism of the project from the neighbouring Turtlegrass Resort, Mr MacLean said developers are “keeping our heads down and trying to get to the finish line”. He reiterated that the two projects can co-exist and, although there has been “misleading information” released, the community will “see through the lies”.

“We believe in co-existence, and I know that there has been some misleading information out there, but we’re staying close to the community to make sure that they know the facts, they know the truth and I’m sure that they see through those lies, considering the fact that we’re very close to them,” said Mr MacLean.

“We’re here every week and we’ve been coming here for four years. They’ve seen the efforts we’ve done with the community. They’ve seen that we deliver and we’re just keeping our heads down and trying to get to the finish line very soon to start the construction of the project.”

Mr MacLean said the economy of the Exuma Cays has grown significantly over the years, as evident from the increase in businesses and boating activity.

“When I came here four years ago, there was a very limited offering. Now you see more restaurants opening in Black Point, more businesses, more boat captains, more boats going to Black Point, leaving Black Point, more boats doing tours,” said Mr MacLean.

“You can see the progress, and that’s what Yntegra is about. Yntegra is about progress, and responsible progress, always. It makes me very, very happy to see what’s happening here in Black Point, Farmer’s Cay and in Staniel Cay. I think that the Exuma Cays is the new best destination of the world and we’re starting to see, little by little, the progress they’re having and that makes me very, very happy.”

Rosewood Exuma submitted an application to the Department of Physical Planning for permission to construct 10 units, staff accommodation and facilities, food and beverage dispatch and storage, service utilities, a clubhouse, padel courts, wellness and fitness centre, lounge and coffee bar, specialty restaurants, arrival docks, a beach club, pools, main road and service road.

The project has received backlash from the neighbouring Turtlegrass Resort and its principal, Bob Coughlin who has threatened to halt work on his $75m project and abandon his ambitions if he is ignored, together with Save Exuma Alliance (SEA), a coalition of local business owners and private island stakeholders.

SEA’s members, which include the owners of Hattie Cay, Over Yonder Cay, Wild Tamarind Cay, Mr Coughlin and Makers Air, launched a petition that has garnered over 1,700 signatures opposing the development.

The petition argues that the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), released in July 2024, lacks a proper analysis of the seabed dredging required for the project. It states that Yntegra has failed to provide sufficient detail on how dredging — estimated at 240,000 cubic yards — will affect marine ecosystems despite the EIA acknowledging that the activity will have a severe negative impact on the marine environment.

Environmentalists say the dredging will destroy seagrass beds, wetlands and marine habitats, potentially altering the underwater landscape of East Sampson Cay.